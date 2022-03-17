Advertisement

Binghamton hosts Irish flag raising in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Kraham’s office, along with members of Binghamton’s Irish-American community gathered outside of city hall for an Irish flag raising to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

City Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman detailed Mayor Kraham’s ancestral ties to the Irish community, as well as her own; and how those ties have played a role in building this community.

She went on to acknowledge the Irish communities journey and impact on America.

“They came to our shores in a mixture of hope and agony,” said Heiman. “They left behind hearts, fields and a nation yearning to be free.”

Grand Marshal with A.O.H. Bill Burke was recognized with a plaque in honor of the day and explained how much the flag-raising means to the Irish- American people.

“We raise it because we are proud of our Irish- American history,” said Burke. “We raise it to honor our ancestors, honor Ireland, and honor America.”

He says the event also represents Irish- Americans overcoming stereotypes to find success in America.

