Advertisement

Get jiggy with the Carle School of Irish Dance this St. Patrick’s Day

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- After a three-year hiatus, Irish Dancing makes its return for St. Patrick’s Day.

“This is our holiday so it’s really fun,” Irish Dancer Lydia Smith said.

Smith said The Carle School of Irish Dance dancers visited schools throughout the Southern Tier to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“I got into Irish Dance because I did different kinds of dance and then one St. Patrick’s Day when dancers came to my school I saw them and I said ‘I definitely want to do that’,” Smith said.

Irish Dancer Grace Gaffney said she started Irish Dance after dancers visited her school and now has a second family.

“It’s like a family you can go to school and it’s stressful and then you come back to dance and it’s a whole open family,” Gaffney said.

Smith said many dancers at the studio participate in competitions.

“Some of us do compete and that runs all year depending on how much you want to compete,” Smith said. “Today is great because all of the people that don’t get to compete it gives them an opportunity to get out perform and show everybody what they’ve been working for.”

Smith noted this St. Patrick’s Day is a special one.

“I think that because we haven’t been out people are even more excited to see us so it’s really special this year,” Smith said.

Gaffney added it’s nice to have audience participation.

“This year without masks we actually get to see people’s facial expressions,” Gaffney said.

The Carle School of Irish Dance performed at schools and restaurants including Maine-Endwell, Homer Brink, and McGirks Irish Pub.

Most Read

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Crocker Homestead: Efforts to save a piece of history
NYSEG reports 2,400 customers without power in Tioga County
Man fires weapon in front of several witnesses, including child, gets arrested
Man gets 25 years for 2015 murder

Latest News

Meet ‘Edge’, the Delaware Sheriff’s newest K9
Meet ‘Edge’, the Delaware Sheriff’s newest K9
Library Book Sale Provides more than just Literature
Library Book Sale Provides more than just Literature
Books at the B.C. Library Book Sale
Library Book Sale Provides more than just Literature
Broome County Veteran Service Officer Comments on Burn Pit Legislation
Burn Pit
Broome County Veteran Service Officer comments on burn pit legislation