Get jiggy with the Carle School of Irish Dance this St. Patrick’s Day

VESTAL (WBNG) -- After a three-year hiatus, Irish Dancing makes its return for St. Patrick’s Day.

“This is our holiday so it’s really fun,” Irish Dancer Lydia Smith said.

Smith said The Carle School of Irish Dance dancers visited schools throughout the Southern Tier to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“I got into Irish Dance because I did different kinds of dance and then one St. Patrick’s Day when dancers came to my school I saw them and I said ‘I definitely want to do that’,” Smith said.

Irish Dancer Grace Gaffney said she started Irish Dance after dancers visited her school and now has a second family.

“It’s like a family you can go to school and it’s stressful and then you come back to dance and it’s a whole open family,” Gaffney said.

Smith said many dancers at the studio participate in competitions.

“Some of us do compete and that runs all year depending on how much you want to compete,” Smith said. “Today is great because all of the people that don’t get to compete it gives them an opportunity to get out perform and show everybody what they’ve been working for.”

Smith noted this St. Patrick’s Day is a special one.

“I think that because we haven’t been out people are even more excited to see us so it’s really special this year,” Smith said.

Gaffney added it’s nice to have audience participation.

“This year without masks we actually get to see people’s facial expressions,” Gaffney said.

The Carle School of Irish Dance performed at schools and restaurants including Maine-Endwell, Homer Brink, and McGirks Irish Pub.