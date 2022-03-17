As Harris Diner celebrates 40 years, the owner reflects on the decades

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego’s Harris Diner opened to the community back on March 15, 1982. This week marks 40 years in Tioga County.

You could say it’s in Owner Sam Harris’ blood who bought this space formally owned by Conway’s Club Diner.

“Mother and father opened up Catatonk Coffee Break in Catatonk. I started working with them and we had ran the place until 1979 my father passed away,” said the owner. “We ran it a little longer and then we closed it up and I got a chance to buy this place.”

While his mother was alive, she even assisted with this operation.

“They’re both gone now, but I think they’re always with me, especially my mother,” said the owner.

Reflecting on the decades, Harris said they’ve had to overcome some hurdles.

“The pandemic was bad, but we got through it ok,” said Harris. “Good customers helped out, a lot of people.”

He mentioned the 2011 flood has been the biggest obstacle.

“We got hit pretty hard on this street here. We got flooded out,” he said. “This is all new from the floor up.”

Waitress Melissa Cotton was around for these challenges and 2022 marks 16 years for her as an employee.

“I’ve never worked a day in my life. Well I did and I didn’t like it so I started doing this,” said Cotton. “They need their little ray of sunshine in the morning and that would be me because I will greet you with a smile...”

Looking ahead, the owner hopes to keep going with the business, continue to make residents happy, and meet more friends that come through the door.