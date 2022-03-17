Advertisement

As Harris Diner celebrates 40 years, the owner reflects on the decades

Harris Diner celebrates 40 years this week.
Harris Diner celebrates 40 years this week.(WBNG 12 News)
By Jill Croce
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego’s Harris Diner opened to the community back on March 15, 1982. This week marks 40 years in Tioga County.

You could say it’s in Owner Sam Harris’ blood who bought this space formally owned by Conway’s Club Diner.

“Mother and father opened up Catatonk Coffee Break in Catatonk. I started working with them and we had ran the place until 1979 my father passed away,” said the owner. “We ran it a little longer and then we closed it up and I got a chance to buy this place.”

While his mother was alive, she even assisted with this operation.

“They’re both gone now, but I think they’re always with me, especially my mother,” said the owner.

Reflecting on the decades, Harris said they’ve had to overcome some hurdles.

“The pandemic was bad, but we got through it ok,” said Harris. “Good customers helped out, a lot of people.”

He mentioned the 2011 flood has been the biggest obstacle.

“We got hit pretty hard on this street here. We got flooded out,” he said. “This is all new from the floor up.”

Waitress Melissa Cotton was around for these challenges and 2022 marks 16 years for her as an employee.

“I’ve never worked a day in my life. Well I did and I didn’t like it so I started doing this,” said Cotton. “They need their little ray of sunshine in the morning and that would be me because I will greet you with a smile...”

Looking ahead, the owner hopes to keep going with the business, continue to make residents happy, and meet more friends that come through the door.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott
$8.4M announced for Binghamton affordable housing project
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

Latest News

Binghamton Courthouse
Delaware County Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography
Who's responsibility is it to shovel snow in the City of Binghamton?
You Ask, We Answer: Why does the City of Binghamton not clear the sidewalks of snow after a snow storm?
How Irish pubs are gearing up for the first “normal” Saint Patrick’s Day since the pandemic
How Irish pubs are gearing up for the first “normal” Saint Patrick’s Day since the pandemic
How Irish pubs are gearing up for the first ‘normal’ Saint Patrick’s Day since pandemic began