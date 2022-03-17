Legal experts explain the costs of driving while intoxicated this St. Patrick’s Day

(WBNG) -- Many residents will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Guinness or a green beer, but legal experts advised those who decided to drink to plan ahead to avoid driving while intoxicated.

Attorneys told 12 News, on a big drinking day like today, residents will see enhanced law enforcement and designated D.W.I checkpoint to ensure the roads stay safe.

Jackson Bergman Attorney Tom Jackson said driving while intoxicated not only puts yourself and others at risk but could land you jail time with hundreds of dollars in fines.

“You get into felonies when you have a child in the car with you, under Leandra’s Law, or you could have a prior misdemeanor conviction for a D.W.I. within the last 10 years,” said Jackson.

Jackson told 12 News the implementation of ignition interlock devices for those convicted also cause new frustrations and monetary challenges.

He said celebrating at home is your safest bet, as nearly 1/3 of vehicle-related fatalities stem from drunk driving according to Government Traffic Safety Marketing data.