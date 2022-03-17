Advertisement

Legal experts explain the costs of driving while intoxicated this St. Patrick’s Day

By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Many residents will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Guinness or a green beer, but legal experts advised those who decided to drink to plan ahead to avoid driving while intoxicated.

Attorneys told 12 News, on a big drinking day like today, residents will see enhanced law enforcement and designated D.W.I checkpoint to ensure the roads stay safe.

Jackson Bergman Attorney Tom Jackson said driving while intoxicated not only puts yourself and others at risk but could land you jail time with hundreds of dollars in fines.

“You get into felonies when you have a child in the car with you, under Leandra’s Law, or you could have a prior misdemeanor conviction for a D.W.I. within the last 10 years,” said Jackson.

Jackson told 12 News the implementation of ignition interlock devices for those convicted also cause new frustrations and monetary challenges.

He said celebrating at home is your safest bet, as nearly 1/3 of vehicle-related fatalities stem from drunk driving according to Government Traffic Safety Marketing data.

Most Read

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Crocker Homestead: Efforts to save a piece of history
NYSEG reports 2,400 customers without power in Tioga County
Man fires weapon in front of several witnesses, including child, gets arrested
Man gets 25 years for 2015 murder

Latest News

Meet ‘Edge’, the Delaware Sheriff’s newest K9
Meet ‘Edge’, the Delaware Sheriff’s newest K9
Library Book Sale Provides more than just Literature
Library Book Sale Provides more than just Literature
Books at the B.C. Library Book Sale
Library Book Sale Provides more than just Literature
Broome County Veteran Service Officer Comments on Burn Pit Legislation
Burn Pit
Broome County Veteran Service Officer comments on burn pit legislation