Library Book Sale Provides more than just Literature

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For the organization ‘Friends of the Broome County Public Library’ literature, education, and preservation are part of their longstanding tradition.

“The ‘Friends of the Library’ organized in 1967, and since then their large is fundraiser have been the book sales” said Joanne Hanrahan, President of the organization.

For many, the book sale is an opportunity to buy new reading material or explore new genres, but according to Hanrahan, what they don’t see is the team of people behind the operation.

“We have over 70 volunteers who come on the day before the sale and set this all up” she said. Hanranhan added that funds from their sale will go back to the library. “All of our money goes directly to the library and we pay for all of their programming”.

But where does it all go? According to the president, activities such as yoga classes, book clubs, knitting clubs, coloring clubs, as well as youth services, summer reading and grab-n-go books are all funded through this sale. She mentions that no one has to pay out of pocket for programs offered at the Broome County Public Library.

Hanrahan says the fundraiser usually brings in $3,000 annually for the library. She says she is looking forward to what they will be able to raise this year.

The sale began on Thursday with a special event for members however it will continue into the weekend at the Broome County Public Library, and end with a $5 fill-a-bag sale:

Friday, March 18th: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Saturday, March 19th: 9:00 am - 12 Noon