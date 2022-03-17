Advertisement

Man fires weapon in front of child, gets arrested

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest after a revolver was fired in the presence of a child Wednesday in the Town of Chenango.

Deputies charged Tyler Backus, 27, of Chenango with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a felony. He was also charged with menacing in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to an address on Patrick Avenue for a report of a man with a handgun menacing another person. They said it was reported that the man with the weapon fired at the ground.

An investigation determined Backus was armed and approached another person and threatened him. He then fired the weapon in front of several people, which included a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Backus got rid of the revolver before deputies arrived at the scene. They did not find it.

Backus was charged and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Chenango Court at a later date.

New York State Police assisted with the investigation.

