Meet ‘Edge’, the Delaware Sheriff’s newest K9

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A new K9 was sworn into the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K9 division.

“Edge” the K9 was sworn into office Thursday morning after the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office a New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services grant of $30,000. The grant was for the purchase and implementation of an explosive detection K9.

Edge is a male Dutch shepherd. He was born in Hungary in August 2020.

The K9 will begin training immediately as a dual purpose K9 specializing in explosives detection, patrol and tracking. He was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

His handler is School Resource Deputy Corporal Jeff Clark. He and Edge will receive training and certification at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Academy.

Edge is named after former Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy Erastus S. Edgerton. He was the Deputy Sheriff in 1845.

The sheriff’s office said Edgerton “assisted in preserving order during the anti-rent wars in Andes, N.Y. During the incident, Deputy Edgerton’s horse was shot from under him, and Undersheriff Osman Steele shot and killed.”