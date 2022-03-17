Advertisement

No injuries reported in Binghamton house fire

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- No injuries were reported in a late morning fire, Binghamton fire officials told 12 News.

The Binghamton fire and police departments responded to the fire at 4 Thorp St. around 11:30 a.m.

“They made an aggressive interior attack and knocked down the fire,” Assistant Binghamton Fire Chief Gerald Madden told 12 News. “All of the residents were out of the building.”

Madden said the American Red Cross will assist the family that lives in the home.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

