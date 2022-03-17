Periods of rain for the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with areas of fog. Low: 37-43

Friday: Morning fog with some sunshine. Clouds increase through the day. High: 63-71

Forecast Discussion:

Clearing is expected tonight with some areas of fog developing. Lows range in the 30s to low 40s.

Most of the day Friday is dry. A stray shower is possible later in the day but with some sun highs will climb into the 60s to near 70 in the warmest valleys.

SPRING WARMTH! (WBNG)

Rain comes in Friday night and could be steady to heavy at times. The chance of rain is 90%. Rain totals could range from 0.25-0.50″ with perhaps as much as 0.75″. Rivers will rise but we do not expect any significant flooding. Mud season is born! It won’t rain all day long Saturday. We expect some dry periods with highs near 60. A few showers are expected and a thunderstorm is possible.

Sunday highs drop back a bit into the upper 40s. Monday through Wednesday will be seasonable with mainly dry weather expected.