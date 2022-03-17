Rural Health Network of South Central New York offers garden grant to schools, helping create and expand school gardens in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The Rural Health Network of South Central New York is offering the SCNY School Garden Grant to schools throughout the Southern Tier -- helping grow and create gardens on school campuses.

Farm to School Coordinator Hannah Rion said the garden grant is open to early care and K-12 schools in the area. She said school districts from Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga or Tompkins County are welcome to apply.

Rion said school gardens will not only help beautify the campus -- the gardens will teach students about agriculture and the environment.

“School gardens allow schools not only to grow food but then to serve it to their students as well,” said Rion. “This is a great opportunity for students to really gain that hands-on experience, as well as that appreciation for agriculture and food in the community.”

She said the grants can be submitted by anyone at the school such as an administrator or teacher as long as they have district approval.

Schools can apply for funding ranging from $250 to $500. The deadline to apply for the grant is April 4th.

More information on the grant and how to apply can be found here.