Broome County Legislature votes on next step for Willow Point

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The future of Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was on the Broome County Legislature agenda for Thursday, March 17. The legislature voted on a resolution authorizing an agreement with Centers for Care LLC for consulting services for the Vestal site.

After voicing individual remarks, as a whole, the resolution passed 10-5.

The next step after the March 17 vote is that the county executive will sign the resolution.

12 News spoke over the phone with Broome County Executive Assistant Christopher Whalen regarding the results. He said, because of the resolution getting passed, Willow Point can remain open with hopes to achieve full capacity. Currently, roughly 190 beds are in use while roughly 300 beds mark maximum capacity.

When 12 News asked Whalen about how this resolution affects current employees, he said he doesn’t see jobs being lost. Rather, to reach full capacity, he projects more staff being needed at the facility.