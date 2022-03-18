CDC says Broome County has low community level of COVID-19

(WBNG) -- Broome County has a low level of COVID-19 within the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The CDC updated its map that details the COVID level within every county in the country Thursday. Broome County is colored in green, which means it has a low level of the virus. Yellow means there is a medium level of COVID in the county and orange means there is a high level.

As of 11 a.m. on March 18, all counties in New York State are depicted as having a low level of COVID. The map is updated once a week on Thursdays by 8 p.m.

The COVID community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the CDC said on its website.

The CDC said the community levels are used to determine what virus prevention measures should be used within a community, which can be found on the CDC’s website here.

In February, Governor Kathy Hochul ended masks mandates for indoor businesses as virus cases and hospitalizations rates began to decline substantially.

The mandate was initially set in place in December 2021 to address concerns over then-rising COVID cases. Many of which stemmed from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On March 2, the governor ended the mandate for masks in schools.