Advertisement

CDC says Broome County has low community level of COVID-19

All of New York State has low levels of COVID, CDC says
The CDC says Broome County has a low level of COVID-19, which is depicted in green. Counties...
The CDC says Broome County has a low level of COVID-19, which is depicted in green. Counties with medium and high levels of the virus are shown in yellow and orange.(CDC)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County has a low level of COVID-19 within the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The CDC updated its map that details the COVID level within every county in the country Thursday. Broome County is colored in green, which means it has a low level of the virus. Yellow means there is a medium level of COVID in the county and orange means there is a high level.

As of 11 a.m. on March 18, all counties in New York State are depicted as having a low level of COVID. The map is updated once a week on Thursdays by 8 p.m.

The COVID community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the CDC said on its website.

The CDC said the community levels are used to determine what virus prevention measures should be used within a community, which can be found on the CDC’s website here.

In February, Governor Kathy Hochul ended masks mandates for indoor businesses as virus cases and hospitalizations rates began to decline substantially.

The mandate was initially set in place in December 2021 to address concerns over then-rising COVID cases. Many of which stemmed from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On March 2, the governor ended the mandate for masks in schools.

Most Read

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Man fires weapon in front of several witnesses, including child, gets arrested
No injuries reported in Binghamton house fire
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

Latest News

Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
DURING THIS COLORECTAL CANCER AWARNESS MONTH ... A STORY OF HOPE AND A REMINDER THAT A SIMPLE...
Cancer survivor shares story of hope, surgeon encourages screenings
The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the Southern Tier is now offering free colorectal cancer...
“You need to put your health first” - Emphasis on screenings during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer works to advance COVID-19 vaccine, treatment options