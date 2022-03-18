Advertisement

Endicott man to serve 6 years for gun possession

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s announced Lawrence J. Martin of Endicott plead guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in Broome County Court Friday.

Martin will serve six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney’s office said Martin admitted to illegally owning a handgun and intending to use it against another person during an incident at 225 Robinson St. where the gun was discharged. This occurred in January 2021.

“Illegal gun possession equals prison time in Broome County”, said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak of the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.

