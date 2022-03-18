Food Bank Looking to help those in need in Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It was a program that started back in January through the CNY Food bank. With some funding, a meal distribution for those in need made its way to the City of Norwich by March.

Through a partnership between Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Bohemian Moon Restaurant, meals are given in to-go containers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to those who find themselves in need.

Volunteers with the church, and the food distribution program Gary and Barbara Tompkins say they are glad a program like this exists during a crucial time, however they add that it wont last long.

According to Gary, the funding from the CNY Food Bank will discontinue at the end of March. He says that’s when he would like to see more people in the Norwich/ Plymouth communities take advantage of the church’s food pantry.

“We unfortunately are finding that people are not coming to our food pantry as much as they have in the past, so we’re not sure why that is, but we’re open to people from Norwich, North Norwich, Plymouth, and South Plymouth for the food pantry” said Tompkins.

The church provides pre-packaged items for families of any size within their coverage area. Barbara Tompkins says if you come to the church in need, and do not live within their coverage area, they will provide emergency assistance packs.

The meal service, as well as the food pantry are open at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Norwich from 10:00 am until Noon every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

To learn more about the church, you can visit their website here.

*The meal service will be discontinued at the end of March 2022.