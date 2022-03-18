Humdinger’s opens for 2022 season

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Humdinger’s is just one of many Broome County ice creams and they opened their doors for the season this week.

Manager Alex Kelly said they are celebrating 65 years of ice cream in the Town of Chenango and they are excited for the summertime.

Kelly said the last two summers of COVID restrictions took a small toll on the business.

However, Kelly said this summer they are fully staffed and ready to go, something that not many places in the area have.

“Everyone I have returned and I have messages all day every day about are you hiring how old do you have to work there,” Kelly said. “I don’t think we’re gonna have any issues with Steph I have a list of applications back there and it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Kelly said they have something in the works to celebrate the 65-year milestone.