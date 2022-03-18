Advertisement

Humdinger’s opens for 2022 season

Humdingers
Humdingers(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Humdinger’s is just one of many Broome County ice creams and they opened their doors for the season this week.

Manager Alex Kelly said they are celebrating 65 years of ice cream in the Town of Chenango and they are excited for the summertime.

Kelly said the last two summers of COVID restrictions took a small toll on the business.

However, Kelly said this summer they are fully staffed and ready to go, something that not many places in the area have.

“Everyone I have returned and I have messages all day every day about are you hiring how old do you have to work there,” Kelly said. “I don’t think we’re gonna have any issues with Steph I have a list of applications back there and it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Kelly said they have something in the works to celebrate the 65-year milestone.

Most Read

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Man fires weapon in front of several witnesses, including child, gets arrested
No injuries reported in Binghamton house fire
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

Latest News

Endicott man to serve 6 years for gun possession
The CDC says Broome County has a low level of COVID-19, which is depicted in green. Counties...
CDC says Broome County has low community level of COVID-19
Participants showcased tables of food, clothing, and other items from their cultures -- sharing...
Johnson City Central School District hosts ‘Culture Night,’ celebrating diversity in school community
De Colores Cookie Y Mas
Binghamton bakeries participate in “Bake For Ukriane” worldwide fundraiser.