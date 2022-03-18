Advertisement

Johnson City Central School District hosts ‘Culture Night,’ celebrating diversity in school community

Participants showcased tables of food, clothing, and other items from their cultures -- sharing and learning about each other’s cultural traditions.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Parents, students, teachers and staff all gathered together at Johnson City Elementary-Middle School Thursday, Mar. 17 in celebration of the almost annual “Culture Night.”

Participants showcased tables of food, clothing, and other items from their cultures -- sharing and learning about each other’s cultural traditions. Assistant Superintendent Joe Guccia says Culture Night helps bring the community closer together.

“It’s something we’re really proud of in our school community,” said Guccia. “The diversity is what makes us a strong district, and this is just one time we can really celebrate that.”

Culture Night also consisted of dancing, a performance from the Johnson City Jazz Band, and a special tribute to Ukraine and other countries impacted by war.

