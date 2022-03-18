Advertisement

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WBNG)-- Each March, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month is observed across the the nation. Experts say many people do not understand the complexity of this disease.

The goal, is to teach and inform others about the disease for loved ones or for yourself.

Multiple Sclerosis Also known as MS is a disease that effects your brain and spinal cord.

Annette Simiele Associate Director of Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York says many people are not aware they have Multiple Sclerosis, but its important to get it checked no matter how mild the symptoms are.

Simiele tells 12 News, Having a month dedicated to the disease is important so people can learn and take their concerns to the doctor.

She says when she first began working with Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York there was only one medication for treatment, But now there are many more.

She also adds that to her knowledge that this is not a disease people are born with.

“Its something that can happen typically between the ages of 20 and 40 although we have seen younger people diagnosed with MS and even some pediatric cases " said Annette Simiele, Associate Director of Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York.

She says this is a chronic disease that will effect you everyday, which is why its important to get it checked early.

