Near record heat!

Enjoy it while it lasts
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRIDAY: Mostly with increasing clouds. High 68 (64-70) Wind SW 3-8 mph

Warmer Friday with highs in the 60s. Some 70s are possible. Record high for today is 74 set in 2012. As a low approaches, we’ll put rain and shower in the forecast tonight.

Mild weather continues into Saturday, but so does the chance of showers. Some thunderstorms are possible. Some storms could be strong.

As the low moves out, we’ll be cooler, more seasonable Sunday with highs in the 40s with a mix of rain and snow showers.

Cool and quiet Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50. Another low will approach Wednesday. This will give us rain Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 40s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

