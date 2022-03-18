The Broome County Traffic Safety and the Stop DWI Program join forces to create a contest for Broome County High School Students.

The Teen Traffic Safety Video Contest, will be for students from grades 9 through 12. Students will have the opportunity to submit a short video to educate their piers about safe driving.

Broome County Traffic Safety tells 12 News that they have also have a partnership with state farm insurance for this contest, and they believe this is an important thing to do because car crashes are one of the leading deaths among teens. This is also an effective way to keep teens engaged.

Christine Muss the Broome County Traffic Safety Coordinator says submission videos should be about distracted, drowsy, or impaired driving. Each topic will have a winner where they will get a chance to have their video posted on social media.

She says she discourages students from putting themselves in any danger, and they are free to use their imagination to make their ideas come to live when making the video.

“Hopefully in creating this video they understand the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors. You know they are new drivers so hopefully they haven’t developed any bad habits, but you know those first few months after they get their license is crucial. So we want them to be safe drivers so hopefully they understand what those dangers are, and they can avoid doing those things behind the wheel.” Said Christine Muss, the Broome County Traffic Safety Coordinator.

She says winner of the contest will have their video showcased on social media and will also win prizes.

The contest will end on May 2.

