Tioga County Veterans Service Agency celebrated and honored women veterans

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Veterans Service Agency hosted a Women Veterans Luncheon to recognize these women for their accomplishments during Women’s History Month.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are more than 2.2 million women veterans in the country which account for 10% of the entire veteran population.

Tioga County Veteran Service Agency Director Michael Middaugh told 12 News these women often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“Many of our women veterans feel like their treated differently,” said Middaugh.

He said events like these allow women veterans to share their stories and show their support towards one another.

“Make sure that we talked to and recognized and appreciated our women veterans and our women caregivers who care for our wounded warriors,” said Middaugh.

He told 12 News there are more than 5.5 million veteran caregivers in the U.S. and 97% of them are female family members who also balance children and work.

“At no cost and often to the detriment of themselves and everything else in their lives,” said Middaugh.

U.S. Marine Core Veteran and Keynote Speaker Cheryl Kressly told 12 News a bit about her military experience in which men and women were segregated during training.

“In the beginning, we were all kind of segregated, but once we got into the actual workforce it was no longer that way, you were integrated with the troops,” said Kressly.

She explained how these events allow women veterans to connect with services that help them to adjust to civilian life.

“It’s important through awareness through events like this so that the services that are currently established can be known and leveraged,” Kressly told 12 News. “That an awareness can be raised for additional services that might be needed.”

This was the Veteran agencies’ first time hosting the event and they are looking forward to growth in the future.

If you or a loved one has served in the military and are looking for support, please contact the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency at (607) 687-8228 or send them an email through their website at www.tiogacountyny.com.