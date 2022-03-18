Advertisement

VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-81

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on I-81 Southbound near Exit 3 in Binghamton.

According to 511NY, one right land and the shoulder of three lanes were blocked. As of 6 p.m., the scene was cleared. 511NY also reported slowed traffic in the area. You can find a full map of traffic alerts here.

Dispatchers could not confirm additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

