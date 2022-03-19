After Thursday’s Willow Point vote, county executive reacts to the results

VESTAL (WBNG) -- During the March 17 Broome County legislature meeting, on the agenda to be voted on was a resolution to follow through with a consulting contract with Centers for Care, LLC over at Willow Point.

The resolution passed, and now as we look to Willow Point’s future, County Executive Jason Garnar has reaction to Thursday’s vote.

“What this contract does is it allows us to keep Willow Point open,” said Garnar.

A lack of staffing before the pandemic, a former administrator had left, and then financial issues caused a contract to be brought up for debate in the first place. In addition to those factors, the National Guard still has a presence at the Vestal site.

“We’ve been in a State of Emergency over at Willow Point since November,” said Garnar.

With a bipartisan vote 10 to five to go through with the contract, for the next four years, Willow Point will now have a consulting contract with Centers for Care, LLC.

“As soon as I got the resolution, we signed it. It’s effective, it has been signed into law,” said the county executive.

Though bipartisan, five legislators still voted against the resolution in question March 17.

“For the people that voted no on the contract, the majority of them never even had a conversation with me...,” said Garnar. “They didn’t do that type of work to directly call me and get any questions they may have answered.”

When it comes to the site’s financial issues, for example, 12 News asked about Center for Care’s role to get it back on track. Garnar said they plan to revamp the way bill collection is done.

“We’re leaving a lot of money on the table over the past few years doing that,” he said. “They have a 400 person billing department that we’re going to be able to plug into.”

In the event the consulting contract doesn’t work as planned and the expected standard doesn’t get achieved, Garnar said the contract could get terminated for cause.

“If this contract doesn’t work out, it doesn’t necessarily mean that we need to sell the facility. We will just move in a different direction. That doesn’t necessarily mean we would privatize the facility,” he said.

To join the team as they aim to expand operations with offering more beds in the near future, head to gobroomecounty.com.