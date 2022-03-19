Your Home Public Library offers memory kits, helping people living with memory loss through brain-stimulating activities

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Your Home Public Library is providing a new service to the community, making memory kits available for checkout to help people living with memory loss.

The memory kits consist of a variety of brain-stimulating activities, each with their own different theme. Adult Services Librarian Natassia Enright said inside each kit you will find flashcards, DVD’s, books, and a list of resources for Alzheimer and Dementia patients.

“It’s really something that is part of what a library is supposed to do for a community,” said Enright. “Not just books and DVDs and that sort of thing. We’re supposed to offer resources for everybody in our community.”

Broome County’s Office for Aging Program Coordinator, Shellie Spinelli, has much experience working with people living with memory loss. She said activities that engage people who suffer from memory loss helps them remember more, and allows them to feel a sense of community.

“It helps people to maintain their self-esteem and to build up their self-esteem,” Spinelli said. “So that they still feel that they are part of the community -- that they’re part of the family.”