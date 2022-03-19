Advertisement

Your Home Public Library offers memory kits, helping people living with memory loss through brain-stimulating activities

The memory kits consist of a variety of brain-stimulating activities -- each with their own...
The memory kits consist of a variety of brain-stimulating activities -- each with their own different theme.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Your Home Public Library is providing a new service to the community, making memory kits available for checkout to help people living with memory loss.

The memory kits consist of a variety of brain-stimulating activities, each with their own different theme. Adult Services Librarian Natassia Enright said inside each kit you will find flashcards, DVD’s, books, and a list of resources for Alzheimer and Dementia patients.

“It’s really something that is part of what a library is supposed to do for a community,” said Enright. “Not just books and DVDs and that sort of thing. We’re supposed to offer resources for everybody in our community.”

Broome County’s Office for Aging Program Coordinator, Shellie Spinelli, has much experience working with people living with memory loss. She said activities that engage people who suffer from memory loss helps them remember more, and allows them to feel a sense of community.

“It helps people to maintain their self-esteem and to build up their self-esteem,” Spinelli said. “So that they still feel that they are part of the community -- that they’re part of the family.”

Most Read

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Credit: Casey VanZandt
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-81
Man fires weapon in front of several witnesses, including child, gets arrested
No injuries reported in Binghamton house fire
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Latest News

Willow Point will resume with the help of a consulting contract after a 10-5 vote Thursday,...
After Thursday’s Willow Point vote, county executive reacts to the results
Teen drivers
Teen Traffic Safety Video Contest
Food, and other items collected at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Norwich
Food Bank Looking to help those in need in Norwich
Teen Traffic Safety
Teen Traffic Safety