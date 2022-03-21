Advertisement

8th annual ‘Battle of The Bravest Hockey Game

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Sunday at the Ice House Sports Complex, a hockey game was held to raise funds for the retired Professional Firefighters Cancer Fund Inc.

Firefighters from across Broome County came together for the eighth annual “Battle of The Bravest Charity Hockey Game.”

President of the Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund Bill Newman told 12 News due to COVID-1 this is the first time in three years they’ve been back and events like this are important to cancer research.

“It brings focus to cancer and the need for more research so you if you do nothing you get nothing in return,” said Newman said.

He also said it’s important for firefighters to show their support to cancer research because they are the occupation who are mostly affected by it.

“No occupation is more affected by cancer than that of being a firefighter, national statistics show line of duty deaths, 62% of line of duty deaths to firefighters is occupational cancer,” said Newman.

Newman said he wants residents to know he appreciates the community support and would like to thank everyone that volunteered to make this event possible.

