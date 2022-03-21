An unsettled week ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers southwest of Binghamton. Winds decrease. Chance of rain is 30%. Low: 24-30

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 45-52

Forecast Discussion:

A small, weak disturbance in the Great Lakes will slide southeast into the region tonight. It may bring a few rain showers southwest of Binghamton. The chance of rain is 30%. Most of the area will remain dry with lows in the 20s to near 30.

Tuesday looks quiet with highs near 50. By midweek mid-atmospheric disturbances created by Monday and Tuesday’s thunderstorms and severe weather in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, lifts north. It will probably bring a few showers early in the morning with a small chance of a wintry mix. Through the afternoon mainly cloudy skies remain and the chance of rain increases again to 60%. As the temperatures drop in the Catskills there could be a few areas of freezing rain late and early overnight into Thursday morning.

LATER WEDNESDAY ICE CHANCE (WBNG)

Thursday remain unsettled with a few rain showers possible. Overnight into Friday, however, rain chances increase to 70%.

Friday and Saturday are also generally unsettled. A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday a few rain or snow showers are possible. Highs Friday rise to near 50 but drop into the mid 40s Saturday.