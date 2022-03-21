BLAST stages ‘Over the Pub’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier present “Over the Pub” this weekend.

The boisterous and colorful Murphys have a lot going on in their cramped apartment above the family pub in Cork City, Ireland. Actress Bridget Callaghan-Kane, who plays the role of Sister Mary Agnes, said the youngest Murphy family member Tommy, is starting to question family values and the Roman Catholic Church.

“Tommy is going up for Confirmation and he’s coming up against Sister Mary Agnes who has a definite way of looking at things but she does admire Tommy in the sense that the questions that he’s asking there is something underneath,” Callaghan-Kane said.

The show takes place in 1964.

“There’s a lot of stuff in there about 1964 and things that were going on there’s the Irish Catechism, hairstyles and it’s such a funny sweet, it’s so sweet and I love the language,” Callaghan-Kane said.

Actor Jack Wolf, who plays the role of Tommy Murphy, said the Murphy family is dysfunctional and he helps bring them together.

“My dad runs the pub that we live over and he’s not having fun per-say he doesn’t like his job and he really causes the family to have some big feelings,” Wolf said. “I’m the one who wants to have a family that comes together for dinner-time, remembers dinner and have a sweet family to be able to relate to and talk to.”

Over the Pub is being presented by Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier March to 25 to 27 at the Cider Mill Stage.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (607) 321-9630.