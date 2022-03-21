Does sunshine equal warmer temperatures?

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 50 (46-52) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng (wbng)

Above average temperatures today, but with a breezy northwest wind, it’s going to feel a little cool. A weak front will give us clouds and rain showers tonight. Mainly south and southwest of Binghamton.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday.

Another low will approach Wednesday. This will give us rain Wednesday into Thursday.

A secondary low will develop to our south. This will keep rain showers in the forecast Friday. As the low moves out, cooler air moves in. This will give us rain showers mixing with snow showers Saturday into Sunday.