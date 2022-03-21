(WBNG) -- Saturday morning, Binghamton residents had the opportunity to visit the Broome County Public Library and and fill their own bag with books or media for $5!

Joanne Hanrahan, President of the friends of the Broome County Public Library told 12 News they have been holding fundraiser and book sales for over 55 years which they break into three day events.

“So we have our member sale our public sale and today is our bag sale,” said Joanne Hanrahan, President of the friends of the Broome County Public Library.

She said the sale will pay for all of the grab and go bags for the summer, reading programs, LEGOs, books, and knitting clubs and free yoga.

She said with the prices being so low the bag sale is one of their most fundraisers and everyone always leaves happy.

“We want everybody to have a book to read , so we keep our prices down so that everyone can come in and kids can have books and adults can have books because we want everyone to have a book,” said Joanne Hanrahan.

She told 12 News that without the donations of books from residents in the community this event wouldn’t be possible.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.