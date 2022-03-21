Advertisement

How employers and workers are adapting to the new realities of the working world since the COVID-19 pandemic

By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, companies and employees are still adapting to the changes in the working world.

Express Employment Professionals Owner Sandy Jones explained while some employees are enjoying the new work-from-home business model, others are itching to get back into the office.

“There is definitely a percentage of the population that love this and don’t want to change,” said Jones.

As for the future goes, Jones told 12 News the hybrid business model seems to be taking over.

Broome-Tioga Workforce Executive Director Robert Murphy agreed and said it provides a level of convenience.

“Yeah there are some days I’d just rather walk around in my slippers with my suite shirt on up top,” Murphy told 12 News.

But he explained most of the people he’s talked to miss the in-person interaction in the office environment.

“I think the majority are kind of starved for human interaction,” said Murphy.

As the COVID-19 pandemic starts to settle, Jones expects to see businesses implementing a variety of models that include both in-person and remote work according to what works best for everyone involved.

“It’s just weighing what’s needed for that particular business, that particular person, and being open to a solution that is best for everybody,” Jones told 12 News.

How employers and workers are adapting to the new realities of the working world since the COVID-19 pandemic
