Lawyers on Call: Wrongful death law

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss the wrongful death law.

“The law has essentially not changed since it was passed in 1847,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “In a wrongful death case, the surviving family can only receive compensation related to four categories economic damages to financial dependents, loss of parental guidance, pre-impact terror which is hard to prove and conscious pain and suffering of the person who died.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

