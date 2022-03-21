Maine-Endwell honors 2nd grader and the community he’s inspired for World Down Syndrome Day

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- What began as a story about how a community helped a young child with Down Syndrome quickly turned into how he has been able to help them.

Grady Simek is a second grader in Jackie Hennessey’s class at Homer Brink Elementary, and his teacher told 12 News he helped inspire her to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in her classroom.

In the weeks leading up to 03/21, the official date of World Down Syndrome Day, Hennessey and her class sold bracelets with the slogan ‘Down Right Spartan’, with the proceeds benefiting GiGi’s Playhouse of the Southern Tier, a local organization that provides services to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

Hennessey said in just two days, they sold out of all 1100 bracelets they originally ordered, a testament to the support of the community.

“We came up with the idea of doing these bracelets which say ‘Down Right Spartan’ because we think to be a Spartan is to be awesome, be inclusive, include everybody, be kind to everybody so our slogan is ‘Down Right Spartan’,” she told 12 News. “Nicely for us, fortunately for us the colors of World Down Syndrome Day are blue and gold and they’re our colors also.”

Hennessey said they ordered an additional 600 bracelets after the original batch sold out; she added Grady is a vital part of her classroom, and is widely accepted and loved by his peers.