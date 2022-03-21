More than a dozen streets to be affected by water service repairs in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Some Binghamton residents will be affected by water service interruptions Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city said.

The interruptions are due to scheduled repairs and maintenance of an old pressure-reducing valve on the south side of the city.

Water service will be interrupted on 11 streets in the city. Three streets will be affected in the Town of Binghamton. The timing of the repairs is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Binghamton officials said residents in the affected areas should not use water service during this time to prevent damages to meters, pipes and appliances.

Affected city streets include:

Midwood Drive

Oakridge Drive

Mill Street

Westerly Way

Edgewood Road

Penston Road

Cornell Avenue

Phinn Avenue

Elizabeth Lane

Forrest Street

Espial Drive

Affected town streets include:

Seneca Street

Oswego Street

Geneva Street

The Binghamton Water Department will flush all transmission lines after water service is restored. There may be some discoloration or cloudiness, the city said. Residents are asked to check their cold water supply before using any water as it may be advised that it may be necessary to run cold water only initially to clear their service.

Residents may contact the water department at (607)772-7210 for more information.