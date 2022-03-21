Spaghetti Dinner Helps to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- It was the brainchild of Paul Battisti, Senator Fred Akshar and Pastor Jerod Terry of Calvary’s Love Church in Johnson City: A Spaghetti dinner to help Ukrainians fleeing their own country in search of refuge from the war.

Our pastor was talking about all the different things we could do in the community financially to support the people in Ukraine. After church, my family and Fred’s family came together and talked. We came up with an idea of doing a fundraiser, a pasta dinner” said Battisti.

Pastor Terry’s sister is one of the many people helping refugees overseas. He says she has been reporting back to the church regarding their conditions. “We’re seeing actually upwards of 600,000 refugees across the border. They’re able to work directly with the refugees, providing aid to them, shelter, transport to other nations, and even humanitarian convoys that are going into the country of Ukraine to provide direct support to people and that nation”.

At the event, supporters had the opportunity to speak directly with Terry’s sister who joined the dinner via webcam. Terry says by bringing his sister to them from overseas, it will help to open many’s eyes to the situation. “A lot of times we have limited perspective and vantage point of what’s really taking place and it’s really hard to know”.

Senator Akshar added that the community at large has always been supportive during times of need. “It’s a giving community; it’s a community that gives back and recognizes the plight of other people in a time of struggle or need regardless of politics or the position issues, this community comes together, and were seeing that around the event.

For more information on how to support Ukraine in the Southern Tier, you can click here.