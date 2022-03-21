Traffic alert: I-81 lane and exit closures
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation announced lane and exit closures for Monday and Tuesday night.
The announcement is posted below:
- Monday night, March 21: I-81 northbound reduced to a single lane between Exit 4 (I-86/State Route 17) and the junction of I-88 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time, Exit 5 on I-88 northbound will be closed and traffic will be directed to a detour using Exit 6.
- Tuesday night, March 22: I-81 northbound will be reduced to a single lane between Exit 4 (I-86/State Route 17) and the junction of I-88 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. NO EXIT CLOSURE.