American Heart Association announces ‘Heart Walk Here’ for 2022

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Heart Association invited the Southern Tier to Otsiningo Park for its Heart Walk on April 10.

The walk, which will be held entirely outside, is titled Heart Walk Here. It invites participants to walk on the event path or to create a path of their own. From parks and parkways to tucked-away trails, participants are invited to Heart Walk at any location that inspires their heart health.

You can register for the Heart Walk by going to the American Heart Association website.

You can start your walk from 8 to 11 a.m. The walk route will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a ceremony from the state at 9 a.m. and family-friendly activities during the morning.

Funds raised from the Heart Walk will go toward research, advocacy CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal. Which aims to reduce barriers to health care access and quality.

