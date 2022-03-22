Apply now for the Broome County Art Trail

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Art Trail dates have been announced for 2022.

The event will be held on Oct. 1 and 2 from 10 am until 4 pm on both days. Artist applications will open on Apr. 1.

Director of Programs & Marketing for the Broome County Arts Council Shawna Stevenson told 12 News that the program is looking for venues and artists.

The Broome County Arts Council, or BCAC, held events to support artists before, but Stevenson said the Art Trail is different due to the fact it ranges all over Broome County instead of just one area within the county.

She told 12 News there is a lot of local talent in Broome County. Stevenson stressed it is important for locals to support the artists and join their neighbors in celebrating art.

“These people are also your neighbors, your co-workers, your family, your friends,” she said. “I think this is a great time to get to know each other and really support your community.”

The BCAC website says they do not take any commission on any sales from the artists. The event is purely to support the artist and their work.

To see the guidelines to participate you can visit the BCAC website.