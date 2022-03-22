Advertisement

Apply now for the Broome County Art Trail

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Art Trail dates have been announced for 2022.

The event will be held on Oct. 1 and 2 from 10 am until 4 pm on both days. Artist applications will open on Apr. 1.

Director of Programs & Marketing for the Broome County Arts Council Shawna Stevenson told 12 News that the program is looking for venues and artists.

The Broome County Arts Council, or BCAC, held events to support artists before, but Stevenson said the Art Trail is different due to the fact it ranges all over Broome County instead of just one area within the county.

She told 12 News there is a lot of local talent in Broome County. Stevenson stressed it is important for locals to support the artists and join their neighbors in celebrating art.

“These people are also your neighbors, your co-workers, your family, your friends,” she said. “I think this is a great time to get to know each other and really support your community.”

The BCAC website says they do not take any commission on any sales from the artists. The event is purely to support the artist and their work.

To see the guidelines to participate you can visit the BCAC website.

Most Read

This combination of photos provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Martin F. Mack...
2 Pennsylvania troopers, civilian killed; police open DUI probe
420 Oakdale Road
House fire on Oakdale Road in Johnson City
Traffic alert: I-81 lane and exit closures
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
Grady hugs his friend ahead of World Down Syndrome Day
Maine-Endwell honors 2nd grader and the community he’s inspired for World Down Syndrome Day

Latest News

Here in History: Women Behind the Lens
Here in History: Women Behind the Lens
Apply now for the Broome County Art Trail
Apply now for the Broome County Art Trail
Endicott Rotary through the years
Endicott Rotary celebrates 100 years of service
How eating disorders are affecting Americans