Binghamton to partner with Buffalo-drone company to assist with vacant property inspections

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced Tuesday that the city will use drones for vacant property inspections.

Binghamton has partnered with Buffalo-based Eaglehawk to inspect 17 vacant properties around the city.

“EagleHawk’s cutting-edge drone technology and data collection services will give the City a more complete and detailed overview of its vacant properties and reduce the time, money and risk involved in the City’s property inspections,” said Mayor Kraham. “This is one way we’re investing in our neighborhoods to make them safer and better for the residents who live and work here.”

The city said EagleHawk is a leading provider of drone-enabled facility inspections and technology that partners with municipalities, universities, facility managers and property owners for inspections.

The inspections will cost Binghamton $9,995 and is funded through the Cities RISE Grant. Binghamton received that grant through the New York State Attorney General’s Office.