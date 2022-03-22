Binghamton Police investigate situation on Andrews Avenue
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Several Binghamton Police officers have been spotted investigating something on Andrews Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Broome County dispatchers told 12 News that officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired, but Binghamton Police were unable to confirm that information with 12 News as of 3 p.m.
A 12 News crew at the scene reported a K9 unit was among officers and police were going door to door.
