Binghamton Police investigate situation on Andrews Avenue

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Several Binghamton Police officers have been spotted investigating something on Andrews Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News that officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired, but Binghamton Police were unable to confirm that information with 12 News as of 3 p.m.

A 12 News crew at the scene reported a K9 unit was among officers and police were going door to door.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.