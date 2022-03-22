Clinical psych coordinator weighs in on daylight saving time bill

(WBNG) -- Back on March 15, the Senate voted in favor of the bill called the Sunshine Protection Act. If this bill has success through the House, it would be one step closer toward making daylight saving time permanent without us ever having to “spring forward” or “fall back” when it comes to our clocks.

The House has yet to vote on the bill in question, but while we wait, we have local reaction from Lauren Peffer LCSWR, a clinical psych coordinator at the Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier.

Peffer stressed that more sunlight exposure correlates to more access to vitamin D, for example. If we lack vitamin D, this can cause fatigue and mood swings.

When 12 News asked Peffer her ideal situation, she would prefer a nationwide, year-round standard time.

However, she does see the benefit with daylight saving time, such as its ability to boost our mood.

“In order for us to really use this opportunity we need to get outside. It doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be the in the heat of the day,” said Peffer. “Increased hours of sunlight heighten the brain’s production of these mood enhancing chemicals, like serotonin.”

12 News asked Peffer how much sunlight exposure someone should strive for, which may be easier to obtain during daylight saving time. She says it depends on a person’s sun tolerance.

“I would encourage, if you’re not someone used to being in the sun not something that you enjoy, something very short. Even 10-15 minutes,” said Peffer. “I think the ideal is a minimum of a half hour. The sun is cheaper than a copay for insurance so why not take use of this wonderful natural resource that we have.”

It’s not the first time lawmakers discussed daylight saving time. According to The Washington Post, lawmakers made daylight saving time permanent back in the 1970′s for a little over a year.