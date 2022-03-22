Advertisement

Enjoy that sunshine!

Clouds and rain are heading our way
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 48 (46-52) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

Enjoy today because our weather will be more active over the next few days.

It’s going to be another cool and quiet day. High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies and a breezy northwest wind. Clouds will increase tonight.

A low will approach Wednesday. This will give us rain, along with some ice. We’ll keep rain showers in the forecast Thursday. As a low strengthens along the coast, there will be a better chance of rain Thursday night.

Showers Friday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have mixed showers Friday night.

This cold, unsettled weather continues into the weekend with mixed showers Saturday. Mainly snow showers Sunday. Monday looks cold and quiet with highs near freezing.

