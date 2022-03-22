Advertisement

Family Fun guaranteed at ‘Goofy Golf’ Saturday

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AFTON (WBNG) -- Are you looking for some family fun this weekend? The Afton Sertoma is hosting its 18th Annual Goofy Golf Tournament.

“Sertoma is an International Services Organization with the emphasis on hearing loss and helping the hearing impaired,” Organization President Mark Young said. “We do work with hearing aids and looping for certain buildings,” Chairman Helen Kittle said

“Originally it started as there’s nothing to do during mud season and we have a long mud season here in the Southern Tier and we were thinking about what could we offer to the Southern Tier Community that would be fun for families and that they could do and have a good time,” Kittle said.

Kittle said this indoor miniature golf event will be held inside Afton Central School.

“They had put a brand new addition on when we had first conceived this and it was ideal because it had ramps that went up and down and many connected hallways so we created a golf course and we built the holes and we started with 8 holes and we now have an 18 hole course,” Kittle said.

Kittle said putters and balls will be provided.

Young said funds from this fundraiser stay local.

“We take the money from our sponsors and we give out about $4,500 in scholarships to Afton graduates, we support the Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts, anything that people need money for if they come to us we’re there to support them at any of the local events and all the money stays local it does not go anywhere else,” Young said.

Kittle said there will be a Captain and Crew competition with prizes and children can play for Hole-in-One trophies.

March 26 the Afton Sertoma will host their 18th annual Goofy Golf Tournament.

The event will be held at the Afton Central School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come play 18 holes anytime during those hours.

The cost is $5 per person or $20 for family groups.

