Highs, lows of the economy impact travel plans

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As COVID cases continue to drop and travel restrictions are lifted, Americans may be planning their next vacation spot after an extended time in quarantine.

However, with inflation and gas prices now at an all time high -- some people have had to postpone their travel plans.

Travel Advisor Mary May said even with the rise in gas prices, she hasn’t experienced much difficulty booking trips for her clients. She said requests for her travel planning services have been through the roof.

“Even with the gas prices, the price of gas per barrel has gone down, which is great,” said May. “A lot of my clients book well in advance, which has really helped. So, 2022 and 2023 looks great with travel.”

On the other hand, Candor resident Greg Wheeler said he has had a much different experience. Wheeler said he booked an Airbnb for his family’s vacation months in advance, but due to increased gas prices, the family had to cancel their summer trip.

Wheeler said he did not expect gas prices to go over $4 a gallon, and he said the cost of gas would have added an additional $800 to the cost of their vacation. Now due to Airbnb’s cancellation policy, Wheeler said they are out $860.

“It meant a lot to us, and it really did hurt. It crushed a lot,” said Wheeler. “A lot is depending on if we get that money back. With the prices of not only gas -- but the cost of every day items going up and supply issues, will a vacation even happen? I don’t know.”