Police identify driver in crash that killed 2 troopers, pedestrian in Pennsylvania
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The driver in a fatal crash in Pennsylvania that killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian has been identified.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb.
She was charged with:
- Murder in the third degree
- Homicide by vehicle while DUI
- Homicide by vehicle
- Manslaughter of law enforcement in the second degree
- Involuntary mansalughter
- Recklessly endangering another person
- Driving under the influence
Police identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, Pa.
Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were the two troopers that were killed.