Police identify driver in crash that killed 2 troopers, pedestrian in Pennsylvania

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The driver in a fatal crash in Pennsylvania that killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian has been identified.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb.

She was charged with:

  • Murder in the third degree
  • Homicide by vehicle while DUI
  • Homicide by vehicle
  • Manslaughter of law enforcement in the second degree
  • Involuntary mansalughter
  • Recklessly endangering another person
  • Driving under the influence

Police identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, Pa.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were the two troopers that were killed.

