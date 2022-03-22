Police identify driver in crash that killed 2 troopers, pedestrian in Pennsylvania

(WBNG) -- The driver in a fatal crash in Pennsylvania that killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian has been identified.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb.

She was charged with:

Murder in the third degree

Homicide by vehicle while DUI

Homicide by vehicle

Manslaughter of law enforcement in the second degree

Involuntary mansalughter

Recklessly endangering another person

Driving under the influence

Police identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, Pa.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were the two troopers that were killed.