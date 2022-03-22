Shots at showers for a few days

Tonight: Slight chance of a few showers toward morning. Low: 25-32

Wednesday: 30% chance of a few early morning showers. Mostly cloudy with long dry periods through the day. 30% chance of few stray PM rain showers. Freezing rain showers possible late in the Catskills. High: 44-49

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight may see a few rain showers develop after 3 or 4am near and west/northwest of Binghamton. Most of the area stays dry with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Long dry periods are on the way Wednesday but a few stray showers could develop in the afternoon. The chance of showers is around 20-30%. Overnight chances of rain increase to 60%. There may even be enough cooling to allow for some pockets of freezing rain in the Catskills. Lows range in the low 30s to upper 30s.

CATSKILLS FREEZING RAIN? (WBNG)

Thursday a stray rain shower is possible but much more dry, than wet, is expected but there is considerable uncertainty in temperatures. The overnight into Friday, however, rain chances increase to 70%.

WARMER OR COLDER? (WBNG)

Friday and Saturday are also generally unsettled. A few showers are possible Friday. An isolated rumble of thunder, or even a few graupel showers, may develop with a pocket of cold air above our heads. The chance of rain and snow showers is with us Saturday. By Sunday some snow, rain/mix showers are possible with highs in the upper 30s.