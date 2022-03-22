Shots at showers for a few days
Tonight: Slight chance of a few showers toward morning. Low: 25-32
Wednesday: 30% chance of a few early morning showers. Mostly cloudy with long dry periods through the day. 30% chance of few stray PM rain showers. Freezing rain showers possible late in the Catskills. High: 44-49
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight may see a few rain showers develop after 3 or 4am near and west/northwest of Binghamton. Most of the area stays dry with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Long dry periods are on the way Wednesday but a few stray showers could develop in the afternoon. The chance of showers is around 20-30%. Overnight chances of rain increase to 60%. There may even be enough cooling to allow for some pockets of freezing rain in the Catskills. Lows range in the low 30s to upper 30s.
Thursday a stray rain shower is possible but much more dry, than wet, is expected but there is considerable uncertainty in temperatures. The overnight into Friday, however, rain chances increase to 70%.
Friday and Saturday are also generally unsettled. A few showers are possible Friday. An isolated rumble of thunder, or even a few graupel showers, may develop with a pocket of cold air above our heads. The chance of rain and snow showers is with us Saturday. By Sunday some snow, rain/mix showers are possible with highs in the upper 30s.