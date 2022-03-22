Southern Tier Tuesdays: Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary awarded $2,000 grant

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary is a non-profit vegan animal sanctuary and small farm, home to about 100 rescued animals. Co-Founder Oliver Gawlile said Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary works to create connections between animals, humans, and the planet.

“We also focus on regenerative farming and agriculture to create a closed-loop system where there’s no abuse or exploitation of animals,” Gawlile said.

Gawlile said regenerative farming creates a local food source.

“We live in an area that is surrounded mostly by dairy agriculture and corn and soy farms so there’s actually not food for humans being grown there so our goal is creating happy compromise in the area that we chose is to be able to create a local food source for our neighbors because we’re actually in a food desert despite all the food being grown around,” Gawlile said.

Gawlile mentioned the organization hopes to set up a commercial kitchen for vegan producers.

Co-Founder Eryn Leavens said Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary takes care of both domestic and farmed animals.

“We have a lot of birds and cows, goats, sheep, alpacas, dogs and cats,” Leavens said.

Leavens said they recently moved all animals from Oregon to Upstate New York to escape worsening wildfires on the West Coast.

“We originally started as a small farmstead and we’d rescue animals where we could but the need felt so great that we realized we couldn’t do it alone and we had to form a non-profit so we could help more animals and show more people what we were doing and what they could be doing to live more compassionately,” Leavens said.

Leavens said the grant money will be used to pay for medical and veterinary bills.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.