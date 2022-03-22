Windsor CSD receives $800K in grants for security upgrades, social-emotional training

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Windsor Central School District received two grants for security upgrades and social-emotional training.

The first grant is a nearly $375,000 COPS School Violence Prevention Program Federal Grant that will allow for a lockdown panel and strobe lighting system in each school building, enhanced video surveillance and more, the district said.

It will allow for the purchasing of 24 additional controlled access interior and exterior doors, 29 additional high-resolution outdoor camera, 59 additional indoor camera, servers to store recorded images and camera licenses, the district said. It will also buy automatic lockdown systems with exterior blue strobe lights at its four buildings.

Windsor CSD Assistant Superintendant for Business noted that the district applied for the grant twice.

“We are very thankful for the [$375,000] federal award amount that we were successful in obtaining,” he said. “This will provide our District with a major upgrade in security hardware.”

The second grant is just under $500,000 with the COPS grant covering 75% of the cost.

The Department of Justice STOP School Violence Program grant of more than $425,000 will allow for staff training in Trauma-Informed Skills for Educator (TISE), Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS), universal social-emotional learning programs and other initiatives.

The district said the money will go toward training six district mental health professionals, two of which will be in “Bounce Back.” Which is an intervention to teach elementary school children exposed to stressful and traumatic events the skills that they need to cope and recover from those experiences.

Director of Student Support & Family Services for the Windsor CSD Dr. Jason Hans said the district will be able to support all K through 12 students through universal screenings and preventative programming. The district will also be able to provide interventions for students that are struggling.

I’m excited for the opportunity to bring all these additional resources to our students and staff,” Dr. Hans said.