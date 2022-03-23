Climate change affects maple industry, Cornell research is working to adapt

(WBNG) -- Did you know New York State has more maple trees than any other state?

12 News talked with Cornell Maple Program Co-Director Aaron Wightman on the environmental impact maple trees have on New York State and how residents can best support local farms.

The Cornell Maple Program began in the early 2000s and since then has been a source for sugar maple research and extension, with the goal to improve the production and use of maple products by working with producers and consumers.

The program does extensive research on things like maintaining healthy forests, increasing sap production, how to process syrup more efficiently and how to create more types of products.

Its website and program provide information for the general public, other educators and syrup producers.

On the website, you can find access to workshops, both online and hands-on, printed materials for schools, a podcast and a YouTube channel with information on extension and research projects to help educate.

Though the Cornell Maple Program focuses on workshops in New York State, they also extend north to Canada, west to Washington, and south to West Virginia.

According to Wightman, the production of syrup in New York has quadrupled in the last 15 years. Wightman believes the reason behind the rise has to do with the research and extension coming out of Cornell.

However, Wightman said New York State has only scratched the surface of its potential in the maple industry, which is exciting.

The best way for consumers to support the state’s maple industry is to buy locally. In recent years, consumers are becoming more aware of the impact of what they buy on the economy and environment and are motivated by personal ethics to support sustainable and local agriculture.

Products sourced from our forests admit less carbon footprint than those from crops on a farm.

Maple producers keep records going back in the 1800s that show the maple sugaring season shifts a day earlier every decade, this is due to climate change.

Extreme weather and climate change are some of the challenges maple industries face. When the weather gets too warm, the sap soils, trees shut down and you get poor quality syrup.

Tapping season used to start in late February and go until early April. Records show that is changing as the season gets shorter and starts earlier, hitting the industry hard.

Over time, it will change the range in which maple trees exist, as they cannot produce sap properly in extremely hot climates. This means in the next couple of centuries, as it’s hard to tell, Wightman predicts New York may no longer have the most in any other state, and we will start to see facilities operating more north.

Because of this, Cornell’s research revolves around finding ways to adapt to climate change. They are finding new ways to prevent yeast and bacteria, extracting, storing and filtrating the sap. The problem is harder to solve as time goes on.

They are also continuing to learn more about the benefits of utilizing forests to prevent and adapt to climate change.

Last week, 12 News met with a maple farm in Vestal to talk about how supply shortages and inflation are also making an impact on products.

