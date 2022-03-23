Financial Tip: Oil and the economy

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses oil and the economy.

“Simply put, supply and demand lets start with demand or consumption, the world continues to have an overwhelming dependency on oil so the demand side of the equation remains very strong despite all the talk about clean energy and the increase in wind and solar power, without petroleum, the global economy would likely grind to a halt,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Current oil consumption is about 100 mm barrels a day, there are over 1 billion gasoline-powered vehicles globally and that compares with only 5.6 million electric vehicles.”

