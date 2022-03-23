Freezing rain possible in some areas tonight

Tonight: Rain and freezing rain. An isolated rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Best chance of freezing rain is east of I81 and into the Catskills/NEPA. Any ice accretion will range from a glaze to 0.10″. Low: 32-37

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. A wide range in temperatures is possible and there is HIGH uncertainty in the high temperature forecast. Temps could range from the upper 30s SE to mid 50s west. High: 38-53

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered rain is expected to move through tonight. A rumble of thunder is also possible. Overnight chances of rain increase to 70%. There may even be enough cooling to allow for some pockets of freezing rain in the Catskills. Lows range in the low 30s to upper 30s.

ICY SPOTS POSSIBLE (WBNG)

Thursday a stray rain shower is possible but much more dry, than wet, is expected. A wide range in temperatures is possible from SE to NW. The overnight into Friday, however, rain chances increase to 70%.

Friday and Saturday are also generally unsettled. A few showers are possible Friday but more dry time than wet is expected. An isolated rumble of thunder, or even a few graupel showers, may develop with a pocket of cold air above our heads.

The chance of rain and snow showers is with us Saturday. By Sunday some snow, rain/mix showers are possible with highs in the upper 30s.

A shot of unseasonably cold air arrives for Monday and highs likely only reach into the 20s.