Freezing rain possible in some areas tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Rain and freezing rain. An isolated rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Best chance of freezing rain is east of I81 and into the Catskills/NEPA. Any ice accretion will range from a glaze to 0.10″. Low: 32-37

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. A wide range in temperatures is possible and there is HIGH uncertainty in the high temperature forecast. Temps could range from the upper 30s SE to mid 50s west. High: 38-53

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered rain is expected to move through tonight. A rumble of thunder is also possible. Overnight chances of rain increase to 70%. There may even be enough cooling to allow for some pockets of freezing rain in the Catskills. Lows range in the low 30s to upper 30s.

ICY SPOTS POSSIBLE
Thursday a stray rain shower is possible but much more dry, than wet, is expected. A wide range in temperatures is possible from SE to NW. The overnight into Friday, however, rain chances increase to 70%.

Friday and Saturday are also generally unsettled. A few showers are possible Friday but more dry time than wet is expected. An isolated rumble of thunder, or even a few graupel showers, may develop with a pocket of cold air above our heads.

The chance of rain and snow showers is with us Saturday. By Sunday some snow, rain/mix showers are possible with highs in the upper 30s.

A shot of unseasonably cold air arrives for Monday and highs likely only reach into the 20s.

