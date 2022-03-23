‘Into The Woods’ at the Martin Kappel Theater, Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A musical journey with your favorite fairy tale characters you won’t want to miss.

Sarah Norris, who plays the role of Lucinda, said Into The Woods features fairy tale characters as they chase after their dreams.

“It’s a mixture of some of your classic fairy tales it has Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Bean Stalk plus a few other characters and you follow them into the woods as they go after their wishes and their dreams and it follows what happens when they get those wishes afterwards,” Norris said.

Mikaela Sepulveda, who plays the role of the Witch, said her character is based on Rapunzel’s mother, Mother Gothel.

“I think as far as being the Witch and seeing the real human side of her and what happens to her after she loses some powers, seeing that human side of an evil character is really interesting and I think it’s really interesting to portray,” Sepulveda said.

Norris said in the midst of the pandemic she is pleased to continue participating in local theater.

“Tri-Town Theatre has been so on top of making sure that we continue to have the arts present even in the midst of everything going on,” Norris said. “This is our sixth show this season and when so many theaters are closing down and not doing anything right now Tri-Town Theatre has continued to do shows.”

Sepulveda said this weekend’s performances will pay tribute to the late American Composer Stephen Sondheim.

“I know we’re all honored to keep Sondheim’s memory. I know a lot of theater companies have been doing Sondheim shows around his birthday and after his passing and I know for me Sondheim has always been a huge inspiration and this is my favorite Sondheim show,” Sepulveda said. “You don’t get to do them a lot because they’re difficult shows to do so I think we’re all very thankful and honored to be keeping his memory alive.”

Norris said Tri-Town Theatre’s goal is to bring professional quality theater back to Norwich.

“Tri-Town Theatre is working so hard to bring that professionalism back to the theater in our area, we’re a small town but we have so much talent,” Norris said. “I’m so thankful to be a part of that.”

Afton Community Theater and Tri-Town Theatre Inc. present Into The Woods March 25 to 27 at the Martin Kappel Theater in Norwich.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Into The Woods can be purchased here.